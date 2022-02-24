The Clear Lake wrestling team advanced three wrestlers to the Division 3 Individual State Tournament this weekend in Madison.
Dominic Leintz (42-2) captured the 138-pound Sectional title Saturday in St. Croix Falls. Leintz used two pins before defeating Cadott’s Kaleb Sonnentag 7-0 in the final. This is Leintz’s second time to state after going 1-2 in 2020.
Leintz earned a first round bye and will face the winner of St. Croix Falls’ Austin Opel (5-2)/Cedar Grove-Belgium Mason Hoopman (21-3) Friday morning.
Tyler Sunday (19-2) earned a repeat trip to Madison after placing second at 145 pounds.
Sunday won his first two matches via pins before losing 6-1 to St. Croix Falls’ Griffin Marko in the final. Sunday rebounded to defeat Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe’s Troy Duellman 5-2 in the second-place match.
Sunday will be looking to improve on his fifth-place finish at 138 pounds last year. He faces Fennimore’s Kaden Hahn (34-15) in Thursday’s first round. The winner gets Aquinas’ Tate Fiege (37-6) in Friday’s morning quarterfinals.
Mitchell Anderson (33-6) took third at 126 pounds. After losing his opening match to Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag, Anderson won his next two matches including the third-place match over St. Croix Falls’ Kaden Clark in overtime.
Anderson will wrestle Reedsville’s Ayden Sebo (31-10) in Thursday’s first round. The winner gets Sonnentag (42-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The final Warrior, Cayden Paulson lost his first-round match to Mondovi’s Cody Wagner at 152 pounds. Paulson finished 13-7.
