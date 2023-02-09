The Clear Lake wrestling team had seven first place finishes at the Lakeland Conference Tournament Feb. 4 in Shell Lake.
As a result, the Warriors won the eight-team tournament with 232 points. Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren took second with 171 as Unity was third with 165.
Dominic Leintz continued his unbeaten season with two wins at 138 pounds, including a 43 second pin over Unity’s Ashten Christensen in the finals. He is now 37-0 overall.
Tyler Sunday (41-2) pinned Shell Lake’s Carter Allen in 24 seconds in the 145-pound semifinal before posting a 6-4 decision over Cornell/Gilman’s Troy Duellman in the final.
Ethan Wagner had two pins to win the 285-pound title. He pinned Flambeau’s Ulric Ford in 36 seconds in the semifinal before defeating Turtle Lake/Clayton’s Caleb Findley in 94 seconds in the final. Wagner is now 33-11 overall.
Mitchell Anderson pinned Bruce’s Kyle Whitcome in 59 seconds in the 126-pound semifinal before defeating L/F/G/S’s Tracker Dodds in 58 seconds in the final. Anderson is now 17-3 overall.
Steven Wood (30-10) took home the 120-pound title thanks to two pins – Flambeau’s Cole Schley in the semifinal and Unity’s Xavier Nadeau in the final.
Lukas Paulson (32-12) won the 170-pound title with two pins. The semifinal win was in 47 seconds over Unity’s Coleson Crandall, and the final win was over L/F/G/S’s Brandon Lucas in 4:16.
Miguel Valdovinos needed to win only one match at 195 pounds to win that weight class. The win was a pin over Turtle Lake/Clayton’s Parker Lyttle in 34 seconds. Valdovinos is now 15-11 overall.
Second place finishes went to Cayden Paulson (160) and Caiden Candler (113). Third places went to Blake Harris (152) and Brennen Wagner (182).
