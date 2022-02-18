Dominic Leintz and Tyler Sunday were regional champions for the Clear Lake wrestling team Feb. 12 in Cameron.
Leintz (39-2 overall) won his two matches by pinfall at 138 pounds. He defeated Unity’s Jack Ross in 40 seconds and St. Croix Falls’ Austin Opel in two minutes, 13 seconds.
Sunday (16-1) took the 145-pound title with a 13-7 decision over Cameron’s Cayden Gifford in the semifinals and then a sudden death 5-3 win over St. Croix Falls’ Griffin Marko in the first-place match.
Two more Warriors advance to sections which will be Saturday in St. Croix Falls.
Mitchell Anderson (31-4) placed second at 126 pounds. He lost in sudden death to St. Croix Falls’ Kaden Clark 4-2 in the championship, but then pinned Shell Lake’s Noah Lauterbach in the second-place match.
Cayden Paulson (13-6) lost to Cameron’s Tommy Quinn in the 152-pound match, but then took second as he won by no contest over Shell Lake’s Brockton Naessen.
Lukas Paulson took third at 160 pounds, while Steven Wood (113), Trevor Gilbertson (120) and Ethan Wagner (220) finished fourth each.
Clear Lake finished fourth in the team standings with 134 points. St. Croix Falls was the team champion with 283 points. Cameron took second with 183.5 points. Cumberland was third with 146.
