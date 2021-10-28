The Clear Lake volleyball team earned its third straight regional title Saturday.
The fourth-seed Warriors went up against No. 1 seed Turtle Lake in the regional final and won 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20.
The win was notable as Turtle Lake won the previous two matches between the two teams earlier this season.
Clear Lake advances to the sectional semifinal where it will play No. 3 seed McDonell Central Catholic 7 p.m. Thursday.
Clear Lake advanced to the regional final by earlier defeating No. 13 New Auburn, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9 in the first round and No. 5 Thorp, 25-12, 26-24, 25-21 in the semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.