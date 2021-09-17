The Clear Lake volleyball team earned a 25-12, 25-21, 25-18 win over Clayton Sept. 7.
“We tried to serve tough and get a solid Clear Lake team out of system,” said Clayton coach Jessica King. “We took some chances that didn’t work out in our favor. Inevitably, we learn from these opportunities and work in practice to overcome them. I am proud of our girls and how they responded.”
Grace King led with seven kills, followed by Anna Hoffman’s four. Eden Siemsen recorded 14 set assists. Grace King had nine digs and four block assists. Hoffman also had four block assists.
“Clear Lake continues to have a strong serving game which had us out of system a lot,” Jessica King said. “Volleyball is such a mental game and highlights errors. It’s difficult to overcome these errors and tests a person’s mental strength. Our girls continue to work hard and are prepared to play as we head into the next matches.”
Lakers swept Clayton
There were some positives for Clayton despite being swept by Turtle Lake, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20, Sept. 2.
“Libero Rhea Bodsberg reading the offense and coming up with some big digs, allowing setter Eden Siemsen to find outside hitters Isabelle Bergmann and Grace King,” Clayton coach Jessica King said.
King finished with 12 kills and eight digs. Bergmann added seven kills. Siemsen recorded 22 set assists and two service aces. Chloe Jackson had five digs and two block assists.
“Turtle Lake has a solid team,” Jessica King said. “They run a very quick offense and have an outside hitter who can hit a variety of shots. They had a solid serving game, which disrupted our offense.
“I’d like our serve receive to stay in control allowing us to control our offense.”
King’s 13 kills lead Bears
to win over Shell Lake
Grace King had a team-high 13 kills and 12 digs as Clayton picked up the 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 win over Shell Lake Aug. 31.
“We ran a very balanced offense and stuck with our game plan,” said Clayton coach Jessica King. “Shell Lake has a very strong block forcing our hitters to read and adjust.”
Isabelle Bergmann added eight kills and six digs. Emily Lange recorded seven kills. Eden Siemsen chipped in with 30 set assists and five service aces.
“Eden Siemsen found our outside hitters allowing them to hit a variety of shots,” Jessica King said, stating the turning point of the match.
