The offense was clicking for the Clear Lake softball team last week as both of its wins occurred thanks to scoring 11 runs or more.
On April 26, the Warriors split a doubleheader with Cornell/Lake Holcombe winning 11-10 and losing 23-8.
In game one, Clear Lake used an eight-run third inning to propel them to victory.
Kallie Barthman, Ellie Cress, and Emily Roessler each had two hits to lead the offense while Brooke Hadac and Kellyn Hayden each had one.
Barthman, Hadac, Roessler each scored twice while Roessler and Barthman finished with two RBI.
Emily Hadac earned the win.
The second game saw Cornell/Lake Holcombe grab the lead early thanks to a seven-run first inning. They ended up scoring in every inning.
Erica Strenke and Ellie Cress finished with two hits each and two runs scored. Brooke Cress, Madison Rondeau, Brooke Hadac and Emily Roessler scored the other runs.
Clear Lake started the week with a 12-2 win over Bruce April 25.
Brooke Cress and Maddie Rosen finished with three hits each. Emily Hadac, Brynn Olson, and Maddie Rosen scored two runs each. Brooke Cress and Kellyn Haden posted two RBI each.
Emily Hadac registered the win
The Warriors are now 3-3 overall.
