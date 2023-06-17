Clear Lake softball lands three on all-conference teams By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Jun 17, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last year, it was honorable mention for Ellie Cress on the Lakeland-East all-conference softball teams. This year, it was a second-team selection for the Clear Lake junior. She was joined on the second team by Ericka Strenke, a fellow junior.Junior Kellyn Hayden was voted honorable mention for the third and final Warrior to be named all-conference. Northwood/Solon Springs and Prairie Farm tied for the most selections among the three teams with seven each. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, who was the conference champion had six. Flambeau’s Madyson Martin and NW/Solon Springs’ Izzy Golembiewski were named to the first team in back-to-back years. Martin was also voted to the first team in 2021. Out of the 28 selections, 11 were juniors and seven were seniors. Lily Borst of NW/Solon Springs was voted player of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Boil advisory lifted in Amery Clear Lake softball lands three on all-conference teams Fisk selected honorable mention Clear Lake Heritage Days set for June 22-25 Jensen earns first-team all-conference selection Officers involved in fatal shooting named Amery residents need to boil water From fixing cars to wrecking them; Amery man builds junkyard in retirement Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery residents need to boil waterResidents still seeking answers in city affairsFrom fixing cars to wrecking them; Amery man builds junkyard in retirementMusic on the River is back and better than ever for the summer of ‘23‘This is going to be a nightmare’From the Editor's Desk: Be careful what you wish forClear Lake Heritage Days set for June 22-25Wednesday council decision will determine next steps for terminated city employeePolk County investigating death in Town of Star PrairieAmery Free Press E-Edition: June 13, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jun 17 45th Annual Amery Woman’s Club Craft Fair Sat, Jun 17, 2023 Jun 17 AA Medallion and Speaker Meeting Sat, Jun 17, 2023 Jun 19 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jun 19, 2023 Jun 20 Group Crosswords Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 21 Alcoholics Anonymous Wed, Jun 21, 2023 Jun 22 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jun 22, 2023 Jun 26 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jun 26, 2023 Latest News Boil advisory lifted in Amery Clear Lake softball lands three on all-conference teams Fisk selected honorable mention Clear Lake Heritage Days set for June 22-25 Jensen earns first-team all-conference selection Officers involved in fatal shooting named Amery residents need to boil water From fixing cars to wrecking them; Amery man builds junkyard in retirement Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery residents need to boil waterResidents still seeking answers in city affairsFrom fixing cars to wrecking them; Amery man builds junkyard in retirementMusic on the River is back and better than ever for the summer of ‘23‘This is going to be a nightmare’From the Editor's Desk: Be careful what you wish forClear Lake Heritage Days set for June 22-25Wednesday council decision will determine next steps for terminated city employeePolk County investigating death in Town of Star PrairieAmery Free Press E-Edition: June 13, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jun 17 45th Annual Amery Woman’s Club Craft Fair Sat, Jun 17, 2023 Jun 17 AA Medallion and Speaker Meeting Sat, Jun 17, 2023 Jun 19 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jun 19, 2023 Jun 20 Group Crosswords Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Jun 21 Alcoholics Anonymous Wed, Jun 21, 2023 Jun 22 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jun 22, 2023 Jun 26 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jun 26, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.