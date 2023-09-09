Clear Lake posts shutout win over Elmwood/Plum City By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Clear Lake football team completed only two passes against Elmwood/Plum City Sept. 1. It didn’t matter because the Warriors rushing attack took over. Clear Lake ran for over 200 yards and four touchdowns as Clear Lake started conference play with a 27-0 win. Jordan Blanchard led the rushing attack with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. His scoring run was from four yards out in the fourth quarter. Anthony Holloman scored on a 30-yard run in the fourth. Tyler Sunday tallied a nine-yard in the second. Blake Harris got CL on the board first with a one yard run in the first. Sunday and Harris led the Warrior defense with eight total tackles. Cayden Paulson and Jasic Manning tallied seven each. Holloman recorded six. Harris also had the lone interception. Elmwood/Plum City didn’t complete a pass. The Wolves did finish with 175 yards rushing led by Blake Allen’s 100.Clear Lake is now 1-0 in the conference and 2-1 overall. E/PC fell to 0-1 and 1-2. The Warriors travel to Glenwood City (0-1, 2-1), 7 p.m., Sept. 8. 