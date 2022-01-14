The Clear Lake girls basketball team connected on a season high nine three-pointers in routing Luck 53-29 Jan. 7
“We hit some shots early that got us out to a comfortable lead,” explained Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert.
The Warriors went into halftime with a 30-15 lead and increased the lead further in the second half.
Lizzie Rosen posted a team-high 12 points for Clear Lake (4-1 conference, 6-4 overall). She added three rebounds, three assists and six steals.
Kate Rosen was 5-for-5 from the field to finish with 10 points and seven rebounds. Emily Hadac chipped in with nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from three-point range. Maddie Rosen tossed in eight points and three rebounds.
Brandee Madison and Ellie Cress recorded five points each.
Luck fell to 1-4 in the conference and 1-7 overall.
Clear Lake 65, Glenwood City 21
The Warriors raced out to a 27-8 halftime lead and outscored Glenwood City even more in the second half to earn the 44-point win Jan. 4.
“We played a solid game on both ends on the court,” said Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert.
Kate Rosen scored a game-high 18 points for Clear Lake with nine rebounds. Brenna Peterson posted 16 points with three steals. Maddie Rosen nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Emily Hadac finished with eight points and five assists.
The Warriors shot nearly 38% from the field, but 58.3% from the free throw line.
