The Clear Lake girls basketball team is now 10-1 in its last 11 games after posting three wins last week.
The Warriors ended the week with a 66-36 win over Clayton Feb. 11.
Clear Lake raced out to a 33-12 halftime lead and coasted in the second half. Maddie Rosen led three Warriors in double figures with 19 points and seven rebounds. She added three steals and two assists.
Lizzie Rosen tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kate Rosen posted 11 points and eight rebounds. Ellie Cress added nine points. Nora Eggert contributed six points and three rebounds.
Clear Lake shot 44.6% from the field overall and 34.7% from three-point range.
Clear Lake is now 13-3 in the conference and 16-6 overall.
Clear Lake 61, Siren 50
The Warriors had four players in double figures to earn the Feb. 10 win.
Maddie Rosen led the way with 16 points and 23 rebounds. She added three assists and four blocked shots. Nora Eggert added 15 points and two rebounds.
Brenna Peterson posted 14 points and four rebounds. Kate Rosen finished with a double-double of her own with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Brandee Madison rounded out the Warrior scoring with four points. Lizzie Rosen added five rebounds and four assists.
Clear Lake shot 41% from the field overall
Morgan Shetler had a game-high 17 points for Siren as Emma Peterson added 12.
Clear Lake 61, Luck 18
A 34-6 halftime lead was more than enough for Clear Lake to win Feb. 8 over the Cardinals.
Maddie Rosen posted another double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nora Eggert added 14 points, while Brenna Peterson and Kate Rosen added nine points each.
Peterson pulled down seven rebounds, while Kate Rosen added five.
Lizzie Rosen dished out six assists and three rebounds.
The Warriors shot 45.2% from the field overall.
Clear Lake seeded fifth
The playoff seeding meeting was held over the weekend and the Warriors earned the No. 5 seed in the Division 5 section.
The Warriors will host No. 12 Cornell 7 p.m., Feb. 22 in the first round. If they win, they will play the winner of No. 4 Lake Holcombe/No. 13 Owen-Withee 7 p.m., Feb. 25. The winner of that game is likely facing No. 1 McDonell Catholic the following night.
The sectional semifinal is March 3 in Colfax with the sectional final March 5 in Amery.
