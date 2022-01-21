The Clear Lake girls basketball team matched its season high in routing Webster 71-30 Jan. 14.
“We played solid defense for all 36 minutes,” said Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert. “We made shots early and that gave us confidence.”
Maddie Rosen led three Warriors in double figures with 23 points and 15 rebounds. She also added four steals.
Nora Eggert tossed in 18 points along with five rebounds. Kate Rosen posted 15 points and nine rebounds.
Ellie Cress finished with six points, while Brenna Peterson chipped in with four points, five assists and four steals. Lizzie Rosen added six assists and four steals.
Clear Lake shot 26-for-63 (41.2%) overall from the field. The Warriors (5-2 conference, 7-5 overall) did struggle from the free throw line, shooting 14-for-26.
Clear Lake led 34-16 at halftime and saw the lead increase only more in the second half.
Siren 45, Clear Lake 42
The Warriors shot 59.2% from two-point range but struggled mightily from the free throw line and three-point range as Siren earned the three-point win Jan. 11.
Clear Lake was 1-for-9 (11.1%) from three-point range and 5-for-18 (27.7%) from the free throw line.
“Our performance at the free throw line was the difference in the game,” Chad Eggert said. “We played well defensively. We just had too many live ball turnovers that led to easy baskets.”
Maddie Rosen led the Warriors with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Rosen had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Brenna Peterson tallied five points and three rebounds.
Nora Eggert chipped in with four points. Lizzie Rosen added three points and four rebounds.
The Warriors finished with 23 turnovers.
Lindsey Liljenberg led Siren with 19 points. Morgan Shetler added 15.
