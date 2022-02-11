The Clear Lake girls basketball team posted two wins last week to remain in third place in the conference.
The Warriors defeated Grantsburg 57-43 Feb. 4 thanks to an outstanding second half as they outscored the Pirates 35-17.
“We again started the game with a lack of energy and fell behind early,” said Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert. “We played an excellent second half.”
Maddie Rosen led three Warriors in double figures with 16 points and 15 rebounds. She added three assists and three blocked shots.
Kate and Lizzie Rosen scored 12 points each. Kate added nine rebounds. Lizzie tallied four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Nora Eggert added nine points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Clear Lake shot 41.1% from three-point range.
The Warriors improved to 11-3 in the conference and 13-6 overall. Grantsburg fell to 6-8 and 8-11 overall.
Clear Lake 57, Turtle Lake 45
Another slow start doomed the Warriors again against Turtle Lake Feb. 1.
“We came out flat and turned the ball over too much, which led to easy points,” Chad Eggert stated.
Clear Lake regrouped and outscored Turtle Lake 29-19 in the second half to earn the victory.
“We were able to take care of the ball better and made a nice run to take a two-point lead at half and continue that kind of play into the second half,” Chad Eggert concluded.
Lizzie Rosen led three Warriors in double figures with 16 points. Maddie Rosen tossed in 14 points along with nine rebounds, while Brenna Peterson added 12.
Kate Rosen scored seven points and 12 rebounds as Nora Eggert finished with eight points.
Mackenzie Tarman had a game-high 25 for Turtle Lake. She had 13 rebounds along with five steals.
