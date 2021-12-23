The Clear Lake girls basketball team cruised to its third win of the season, a 46-29 win over Turtle Lake Dec. 17.
“Our defense continues to get better, but we still struggle to be efficient on offense,” explained Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert.
The Warriors ended the first half with a 20-14 lead and was able to increase the lead further in the second half.
“We rebounded the ball well,” Eggert continued.
Kate Rosen led the Warriors with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Maddie Rosen added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Brenna Peterson finished with nine and four rebounds.
Ellie Cress scored only three points but contributed three rebounds and six assists.
Clear Lake finished 38% from the field, but struggled from three point range, going 4-for-23 (17.3%).
The Warriors are 2-1 in the Lakeland-West and 3-2 overall.
Northwood 44, Clear Lake 37
Some of the game plan worked for Clear Lake against Northwood Dec. 14, and some of it didn’t.
“Our goal was to shut down their post game and make their guards make shots to beat us,” Eggert continued. “We accomplished our goal, unfortunately their guards shot the ball very well.”
Izzy Golembiewski led Northwood with 12 points, while Annika Patrick tossed in 11. The two were a combined 5-for-7 from three-point range.
Emme Golembiewski scored eight points, but filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, five assists, six steals and four blocked shots.
“We knew they were a good team and they proved it,” Eggert added.
Ellie Cress was the only Warrior in double figures as she scored 11. Lizzie Rosen and Nora Eggert each had six points. Kate Rosen and Brenna Peterson had five rebounds each.
The Warriors shot 36.8% from the field.
“Late in the game they made big shots and we struggled to score,” Eggert concluded
