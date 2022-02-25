The Clear Lake girls basketball team posted two double-digit wins last weeks to end its season with a seven-game winning streak.
The Warriors defeated Unity 51-37 in the regular season finale Feb. 18.
“In the first half, we struggled with our help defense,” explained Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert. “We were able to clean it up and have a much better second half.”
Maddie Rosen led the Warriors (15-3 conference, 18-6 overall) with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. She was also 9-for-11 from the field.
Kate Rosen tossed in 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Nora Eggert added seven points, three rebounds and three steals.
Brenna Peterson finished with six points and four assists.
Clear Lake shot 20-for-37 (54 percent) from the field.
Sydney Bader was the only Eagle (12-6, 14-9) in doble figures with 13 points. Unity scored only 14 points in the second half.
“We hope to start a long tournament run,” Chad Eggert said.
The Warriors finished tied for second in the conference with Siren. Northwood was the champion.
Clear Lake 52, Webster 30
The Warriors turned up the defensive intensity in the second half to roll to the Feb. 15 win.
“Our defense was sloppy in the first half, and we gave them some easy baskets,” Chad Eggert said. “We made some defensive adjustments at halftime, and it worked only allowing 10 second half points.”
Maddie Rosen posted a game-high 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field. She also pulled down five rebounds. Brenna Peterson added eight points and seven rebounds.
Lizzie Rosen chipped in with six points, three rebounds and three assists. Kate Rosen added four points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Warriors shot 35.2 percent from the field, while Webster finished at 32.3 percent
Lauren Hetfield was the only Webster player in double figures with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Naomi Maxwell finished with seven points and six rebounds.
