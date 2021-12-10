The Clear Lake girls basketball team had three players in double figures as it defeated Shell Lake 47-20 in its conference opener Dec. 3.
Clear Lake got the started it wanted, racing out to a 18-0 lead.
“We played good defense most of the game and rebounded well,” Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert said. “We were able to get great looks at the basket, but we struggled to make shots.”
Maddie and Lizzie Rosen led the Warriors with 14 points each. Maddie also pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded five steals. Lizzie added seven rebounds and four steals.
Kate Rosen posted a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds. Brenna Peterson recorded eight rebounds.
“We played a sloppy second half as we had too many turnovers,” Eggert said.
Clear Lake (1-0 Lakeland-West, 2-1 overall) finished with 21 turnovers. They also struggled from the charity stripe, going 5-for-16.
Colfax 70, Clear Lake 42
Colfax forced 23 Clear Lake turnovers as it cruised to the victory Nov. 29.
“We knew Colfax would play an aggressive style of defense and that we needed to take care of the basketball,” Eggert said. “We just didn’t do that.”
Three Vikings had double figures led by Emilee Burcham-Scofield’s 15. She pulled down eight rebounds. Madison Barstad tossed in 12 along with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. McKenna Shipman chipped in with 11. Colfax also pulled down 41 rebounds to Clear Lake’s 27.
Nora Eggert led the Warriors with 14 points. Maddie Rosen finished with nine and 12 rebounds. Kate Rosen scored six points and seven rebounds.
Clear Lake again struggled from the free throw line, finishing 8-for-18.
