Clear Lake football routs Webster By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Clear Lake football scored 33 points in the first half to highlights its 47-8 win over Webster Aug. 25. No other individual stats were available. Clear Lake (1-1 overall) hosts Elmwood/Plum City (1-1) 7 p.m., Sept. 1 in its conference opener. 