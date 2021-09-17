The final passing numbers from the Clear Lake and Turtle Lake football game Sept. 10 couldn’t have been more stark.
Turtle Lake’s Toby Kahl finished 12-for-19 for 301 yards and three touchdowns. At the same time, Clear Lake’s Zach Aune, went 0-for-8 for zero yards and three interceptions.
Turtle Lake won 42-0.
Drew Torgerson was Kahl’s main target with seven receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
The touchdowns were 35 and 29 yards. He also returned a blocked kick 28 yards for Turtle Lake’s final touchdown. Joel Humphrey added 80 yards receiving and a touchdown.
On the ground, Clear Lake actually outgained Turtle Lake 77-74. Cashton Henck was the leading Warrior rusher with 50 yards.
Clear Lake (2-2 overall) hosts Elmwood/Plum City (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday.
