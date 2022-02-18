The Clear Lake boys basketball team picked up three wins last week of more than 25 points each.
On Feb. 11, the Warriors raced out to a 34-17 halftime lead to rout Clayton 69-32.
Riley Peterson posted a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. He was 9-for-11 from the field. He also had three assists and three blocked shots.
Andrew Campion chipped in 12 points, while Will Cain and Tyson Blanchard posted nine points each. Cain dished out four assists. Blanchard finished with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Caleb Logan added seven points and three rebounds.
Clear Lake shot over 50% from the field overall. The Warriors improved to 18-2 overall.
Clear Lake 61, Siren 33
The Warriors posted a 38-9 halftime lead to coast to the Feb. 10 victory.
“Our defense was really good again tonight,” Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard said. “We were able to keep a hand to the shooter and also have good help defense if they tried to get to the hoop with our size.”
Riley Peterson posted another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tyson Blanchard finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Will Cain contributed nine points. Caleb Logan posted seven points.
“Siren had been playing well coming into our game and we were able to limit them like they have not been in the previous games,” Ryan Blanchard added.
Clear Lake shot 22-for-51 from the field. Ryan Blanchard also noted the play of Zach Aune, who made his season debut as he finished with two rebounds.
“He had a horrible ankle injury during the football season,” Blanchard said. “We were not expecting him to recover from the ankle injury for basketball, so it was wonderful to get him on the court.”
Clear Lake 67, Luck 34
Clear Lake started the week out with another impressive first half, this time 41-14, in defeating the Cardinals Feb. 8
“Our defense continued to be solid as offensively we shot the ball well early and then cooled off,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Riley Peterson led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. Karl Kobernick posted 11 points. Andrew Campion and Tyson Blanchard finished with eight points each. Blanchard had nine rebounds and 13 assists along with three steals.
“We are hoping to continue to keep the pace of the game up and cause our opponents to play faster than they would like to,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Wyatt Jensen led the Cardinals with 16 points.
Clear Lake shot 28-for-61 from the field overall and was 5-for-19 from three-point range.
Clear Lake is now 14-2 in the conference, a half-game behind Unity for first place in the conference. The two teams play Friday.
