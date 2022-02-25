The Clear Lake boys basketball team had a very good week last week. First, the Warriors posted two wins, extending its winning streak to 11. One of those wins was a 58- 39 win over Unity Feb. 18. Unity handed the Warriors its last loss Jan. 18. The Warriors showed great balance as six players scored between seven and 16 points. Riley Peterson led the way with 16 points and eight points. Andrew Campion added 10 points. Caleb Logan posted nine points. Tyson Blanchard and Jacob Burbach had eight points each. Blanchard contributed 10 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals. Burbach pulled down four rebounds. Will Cain rounded out the scoring with seven points. Clear Lake shot 50 percent from the fi eld overall. Mason Brown led Unity with 14 points and Jacob Erickson added nine. The Warriors improved to 16- 2 in the conference and 20- 2 overall. Unity also lost to Grantsburg earlier in the week, meaning Clear Lake took fi rst place as Unity’s conference record became 14-3. CLEAR LAKE 70, WEBSTER 41 Clear Lake cruised to the victory over Webster Feb. 15. “Our press did a very good job of speeding the Tigers up and causing quick shots and turnovers that led to a big early lead,” Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard said. The Warriors posted a 43-19 halftime lead. Riley Peterson had a game-high 19 points with fi ve rebounds. Andrew Campion added 13. Karl Kobernick posted eight. Jordan Blanchard and Jacob Burbach scored six points each. Tyson Blanchard fi nished with fi ve points, seven rebounds, 14 assists and nine steals. “We were able to rotate nine guys and really keep everyone fresh and the tempo was in our favor,” Ryan Blanchard said. Clear Lake shot 29-for-60 from the fi eld. WARRIORS EARN NO. 1 SEED The playoff seeding meetings were held over the weekend and the Warriors earned a No. 1 seed in the Division 5 regional. The Warriors will host No. 16 Gilman 7 p.m., March 1 in the fi rst round. The winner of that game gets the winner of No. 8 McDonell Catholic/No. 9 Prairie Farm 7 p.m., March 4. If the Warriors keep winning, the sectional fi nal is March 12. The State Tournament is March 18-19 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Clear Lake boys hoops take first place in conference
Jason Schulte
