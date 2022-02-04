The Clear Lake boys basketball team scored 86 points for the second time this season as it routed Frederic 86-41 Jan. 25.
The win wasn’t without some question marks.
“We had a stretch in each half where we got sloppy with the ball and offensively we did not play very well,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard. “We actually used a timeout in the second half to break our offensive struggles.”
Riley Peterson led five Warriors in double figures with 20 points and nine rebounds. He blocked three shots.
Tyson Blanchard recorded another triple double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. He added six steals.
Caleb Logan added 15 points and three rebounds. Will Cain tossed in 12 points, while Jacob Burbach posted 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Andrew Campion chipped in with eight points. Jordan Blanchard posted four steals.
“We went on a 22-0 run to open up a large lead in the first half,” Ryan Blanchard said.
The Warriors finished shooting 53.4% from the field.
“Our defense played better than we did in the first matchup last week with Frederic,” Ryan Blanchard concluded. “We had stretches where we were able to shut them down defensively.”
Clear Lake 59, Northwood 48
A 33-16 first half advantage was more than enough for Clear Lake to earn the win Jan. 28.
“We were able to push the ball in the first half and also cause turnovers which both led to easy baskets and a 33-16 lead at halftime,” Ryan Blanchard said. “We came out flat in the second half and allowed them to come back and cut the lead to eight which is as close as they were able to get.”
Riley Peterson posted a game high 25 points with 10 rebounds. He also added five blocked shots and three steals.
Tyson Blanchard recorded another triple double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also added five steals. Caleb Logan added eight points.
“Our ability to push it on them in the first half for easy baskets put a lot of pressure on their defense and we were able to tire them out,” Ryan Blanchard continued.
Clear Lake shot 438% from the field.
Bryon Hobscheid led Northwood with 20 points. Syver Gulbrandsen tossed in 13 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Jared Schultz recorded nine points.
Clear Lake improved to 10-2 in the conference and 13-2 overall.
