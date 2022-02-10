The Clear Lake boys basketball team gained some redemption as it defeated Turtle Lake 50-44 Feb. 1.
Turtle Lake defeated Clear Lake 65-61 Dec. 17 in the team’s first meeting.
“We shot the ball well in the first half and did a very good job of sharing the ball,” said Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard as the Warriors went into halftime with a 30-14 lead.
Riley Peterson had a game-high 16 points for Clear Lake along with nine rebounds. He added two steals and two blocked shots.
Tyson Blanchard posted 15 points with five rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Andrew Campion tossed in nine points. Karl Kobernick added six.
“Tyson was able to get a steal and dunk in the second half when Turtle Lake was starting to get some momentum and we were able to push the lead back to 14 and get some more breathing room,” Ryan Blanchard continued. “That allowed us to get the fans back into it which was good thing for us all night. It was a playoff atmosphere which we have not had a lot of early in the season.”
Clear Lake shot 47.5% from the field. The Warriors did struggle from the free throw line, shooting 4-for-14 (28.5%).
“We played great defensively for most of the game,” Ryan Blanchard said. “The boys did a good job of being active and talking on the defensive end of the court.”
Brendan Strenke led Turtle Lake with 20 points and seven rebounds. Blake Thill added 11. Noah Torgerson pulled down 14 rebounds.
Turtle Lake finished 31.8% from the field.
“We need to continue to play with the same energy on defense that we have played with for the last few weeks and keep the momentum going,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Clear Lake 72, Grantsburg 40
A 42-16 first half was all the Warriors needed to earn the Feb. 4 win, its sixth straight win.
“Our defense was solid all night long and we were able to limit them to one shot,” Ryan Blanchard said. “Offensively, we were able to share the ball and knock down shots as well as get out and run on them for layups.”
Tyson Blanchard led the way with another triple double of 18 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. He also posted six steals. Riley Peterson recorded 17 points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Logan posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Will Cain added 12 points and three rebounds. Andrew Campion added five points.
“We didn’t finish as well as normal around the basket,” Ryan Blanchard said. “We had the opportunity to shoot as a much higher rate from close range.”
Clear Lake shot 43.4% from the field compared to Grantsburg’s 22.2.
Carson Knutson posted a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.
“We are just looking to continue to improve and try to stay healthy for the stretch run leading up to the playoffs,” Ryan Blanchard said. “We have three games this week so we will get plenty of playing time coming up.”
Clear Lake is now 12-2 in the conference and 15-2 overall. Grantsburg fell to 11-3 and 13-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.