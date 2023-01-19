The Clear Lake boys basketball team is now 0-4 since the calendar flipped to 2023.
The Warriors suffered three home losses last week as they didn’t score more than 45 points in any of them.
The latest was Frederic, who came to Clear Lake Jan. 13 and left with a 47-34 win.
The story of this game was shooting as the Warriors finished 26 percent from the field overall.
Andrew Campion had a team-high 14 points but was 5-for-22 from the field. He added four rebounds and three steals
Jordan Blanchard recorded eight points along with five rebounds. Karl Kobernick registered five points and nine rebounds. Will Cain scored four points and pulled down seven rebounds. Jacob Burbach added eight rebounds.
Besides the cold shooting, Clear Lake turned the ball over 22 times.
Frederic clinched its first conference win thanks to outscoring Clear Lake by 10 in the second half.
The Warriors are now 4-4 in the conference and 6-4 overall.
Siren 54, Clear Lake 45
Another subpar shooting performance doomed the Warriors as they shot 37.5 percent to lose the Jan. 12 game.
Campion recorded a team-high 19 points. He added three assists. Kobernick finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Burbach recorded six points and three assists. Blanchard pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists.
The Warriors again had a 20-plus turnover game, this time finishing with 21.
Webster 54, Clear Lake 45
The Warriors managed only 13 points in the first half in the Jan. 10 game against Webster and couldn’t overcome the deficit in the second half.
Clear Lake shot 32.6 percent from the field overall, while Webster was 42.1 percent.
Ian McFaggen led three Tigers in double figures with 20 points. Felipe Juarez scored 12 points and six rebounds, while Gavin Preston tallied 10 points. Dominic Ricci and Sawyer Winkler pulled down 10 rebounds each.
Cain, Blanchard and Kobernick led the Warriors with 12 points each. Kobernick had a team-high eight rebounds, while Blanchard dished out five assists. Cain recorded three steals.
The Tigers controlled the rebounding category, finishing with 34 to Clear Lake’s 21.
