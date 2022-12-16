Clear Lake Warriors logo

The Clear Lake boys basketball team registered three wins last week to remain undefeated. 

On the second day of a back-to-back Clear Lake defeated Osseo-Fairchild 65-54 Dec. 10 at UW-Stout tip-off classic. 

