The Clear Lake boys basketball team registered three wins last week to remain undefeated.
On the second day of a back-to-back Clear Lake defeated Osseo-Fairchild 65-54 Dec. 10 at UW-Stout tip-off classic.
“We played very good man defense and shot pretty well from the arc,” Clear Lake coach Jason Sargent said. “We had too many turnovers so that is an area to focus on this week.”
Andrew Campion had a team-high 18 points thanks to shooting 4-for-4 from three-point range. Jordan Blanchard and Jacob Burbach tallied 15 points each. Karl Kobernick chipped in with seven.
Clear Lake shot over 50 percent from the field overall (25-for-46), including 6-for-13 from three-point range.
Campion recorded seven rebounds, while Blanchard finished with five rebounds and five assists. Burbach posted four rebounds.
“We were able to defend very well even though we were outsized,” Sargent said.
Clear Lake is now 2-0 in the conference and 4-0 overall.,
Clear Lake 60, Northwood 33
The Warriors outscored Northwood 35-14 in the second half, keying its 27-point win Dec. 9.
Clear Lake had four players in double figures led by Campion and Burbach, who each tallied 14 points. Kobernick posted 12 as Will Cain tallied 10.
Campion recorded five rebounds, while Kobernick recorded eight.
Jordan Blanchard scored six points, but finished with 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
The Warriors shot 45.6 percent from the field overall, despite going 4-for-17 from three-point range.
Clear Lake 64, Luck 59
The Warriors outscored Luck by 10 in the first half, highlighting its Dec. 6 win. No other individual stats for Clear Lake were found before this issue of the Free Press went to press.
