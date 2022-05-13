The Clear Lake baseball team defeated Prairie Farm 12-2 May 6 to earn its second win of the year.
No individual stats were available online before this issue of the Free Press went to press.
Clear Lake is now 2-6 on the year.
The Warriors fell 8-5 to Bruce May 3 in earlier action.
Clear Lake led 4-3 before Bruce scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to clinch the game.
Chris Brockman had two hits and two runs scored to lead Bruce, while Ronan Garcia and Spencer Hautamaki finished with two RBI.
Blake Harris, Reece Atkins, Cashton Henck and Jacob Burbach each scored a run for Clear Lake, while Harris, Cayden Paulson, Burbach and Caleb Logan each had a hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.