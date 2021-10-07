The Clayton football team had two opponents Friday: Prairie Farm and Clayton.
“We really hurt ourselves with turnovers and penalties Friday,” said Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc. “When you have a touchdown pass get called back due to holding, have a long run get negated due to a lost fumble on the end of it, and then throw four interceptions, that is typically not a winning formula.
“I give our boys a lot of credit for sticking in there and fighting to the end. They have a lot of heart; I will tell you that for sure.”
Prairie Farm remained undefeated as it won 36-19.
LaBlanc stated Clayton had a 13-6 lead with just over a minute remaining in the first half. Prairie Farm threw a short pass to Quade Larson, who broke two tackles and went all the way for a 70 yard touchdown reception. They converted the two-point try to give them the 14-13 lead.
“We never did see the lead after that again,” LaBlanc said.
It’s safe to say Colton Zacharias was a one-man offense for Clayton. He finished 11-for-22 for 162 yards and a touchdown through the air. On the ground, he had 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Nick Luoma had eight receptions for 93 yards.
“(Prairie Farm) was focused heavily on stopping our inside running game,” LaBlanc said. “I thought Colton Zacharias did a nice job of trying to combat that with his runs he had on the perimeter.”
LaBlanc had high praise for Larson.
“We did some things defensively at times to give them fits, but in the end, we had difficulty stopping their downhill running game, especially with Quade Larson rushing. “He is a very strong runner, and physically earns every yard he gets.”
Clayton finished with 90 total tackles. Zacharias had 17 total tackles, followed by Jackson’s 13. Luoma tallied 11 and Andrew Young finished with 10.
Clayton (4-2 overall) hosts Siren (4-2) 7 p.m. Friday.
“They give us a unique challenge in the fact they like to spread it out and throw the ball over the field,” LaBlanc said. “Their quarterback is also very athletic, so we need to be careful of letting him escape the pocket.”
