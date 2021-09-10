The Clayton volleyball team went 2-5 in the Menomonie Sprawl Aug. 27-28.
“It was very tough competition this year and I was pleased with how our team composed themselves,” said Clayton coach Jessica King. “They battled in each set and bounced back from some tough losses.”
Wins came against Clayton 25-21, 25-18 and Prairie Farm 25-14, 25-22. Losses were versus D.C. Everest 20-25, 25-14, 15-8; Elmwood/Plum City 15-25, 25-17, 15-12; Hortonville 25-21, 25-17; Altoona 25-21; 25-23 and Rice Lake 25-18, 9-25, 16-14.
“I am looking forward for our girls to step out on the court with confidence and play the way they can,” King said. “They are a fun group to coach and watch.”
Colfax Quadrangular
Clayton started its season winning two of three at the Colfax Quadrangular Aug. 24.
The Bears beat Ellsworth in three, swept Melrose-Mindoro, but fell to Colfax.
“I was impressed with the level of competition from all teams at the Quad,” said Clayton coach Jessica King. “I felt our girls were well prepared.
“The turning points in each game were similar. Any team that can continue to put pressure on the other team with their serving is always a plus.”
The Bears finished with 65 kills, 18 aces, 64 digs and 12 blocks.
“Playing confident and controlling what we can is always helpful,” King said. “Running a balance offense with a solid defense where everyone knows their role and fills it to the best of their ability are keys to success for all teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.