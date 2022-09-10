The Clayton volleyball team now stands at 6-5 overall after defeating Clear Lake in three games Sept. 1.
“Things that worked for us were running a variety of quick offenses with a variety of hitters and serving tough to get their offense out of system,” said Clayton coach Jessica King. “We’d like to work on capitalizing on the other team’s errors.”
Emily Lange led the offense with nine kills, while Grace King chipped in with five kills and 10 digs. Anna Hoffman recorded two aces, five kills and three digs. Eden Siemsen posted two aces and nine digs.
“The turning points were serve receive for both teams,” Jessica King continued. “Both teams would go on runs and it became a mental game on both sides. In the beginning of the third set, we were down 11-0 before coming back with our own run to even the score.
“Before our run, I called my second and final timeout to give our girls a quick mental break. My message to them was a reminder of our season goals – All In, All game, All season --- which means every ball, every time. I was extremely pleased with their response. They dug in and battled back to end the match in three sets.”
The Bears started the season by participating in the Colfax Quadrangular Aug. 23 and defeated the host Vikings in three games along with a win over Ellsworth.
“The girls had a lot of fun playing these games,” said Jessica King. “They were competitive and eager to play. It was a lot of fun to watch them enjoy playing with and for each other.”
Anna Hoffman recorded three aces, 10 kills and five digs over the two matches along with Grace King tallying one ace, 13 kills and 15 digs. Eden Siemsen finished with four aces and 36 set assists. Emily Lange posted 16 kills.
“Our middles were very active in these games and were very difficult to defend,” Jessica King stated. “Communication is key to success and the girls recognize we need it in order to be successful.”
Clayton then moved onto the Menomonie Sprawl Aug. 26-27 where they played eight matches over a two-day span and finished 3-5, earning a four-way tie for 17th.
Clayton started day one with losses to Prescott, Stanley-Boyd, Menomonie, and St. Croix Falls.
“On day two, we took on a very good Rice Lake team and won, which was a major turning point for our girls,” Jessica King explained. “Things were starting to click, and we were playing to our potential.”
Clayton then fell to Hudson, who took third in the 40-team Sprawl, but rebounded to defeat Cameron and Grantsburg to end in the tournament in a four-way tie for 17th place with D.C. Everest, Oshkosh West, and Mosinee.
“Running our offense and serving tough were big contributors to our success on day two of the Sprawl,” Jessica King continued. “We played together as a team and battled for every ball.”
River Falls won the 40-team meet, while Chippewa Falls was second.
“I am looking forward to what the season holds for us,” Jessica King concluded. “We are continuing to learn what we are capable of and realizing individually what we can do to help our team be successful.”
