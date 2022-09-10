Clayton Bears logo

The Clayton volleyball team now stands at 6-5 overall after defeating Clear Lake in three games Sept. 1.

“Things that worked for us were running a variety of quick offenses with a variety of hitters and serving tough to get their offense out of system,” said Clayton coach Jessica King. “We’d like to work on capitalizing on the other team’s errors.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.