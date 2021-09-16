The Clayton football team ran for 346 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Cornell Sept. 10.
“Offensive coordinator Dan Gilbertson did a great job of mixing things up with the play calling in the running game and keeping Cornell on their heels,” said Cornell coach Jordan LaBlanc. “We only attempted three passes the entire night, as the running game was very solid.”
Colton Zacharias ran 11 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 35, 6 and 35, all in the first half. This was on top of a fumble early in the game.
“He did a nice job of bouncing back and performing at a high level, on both sides of the ball,” LaBlanc said. “He ended up leading the team in rushing and in tackles, which just goes to show the mental toughness he has developed to be able to bounce back from adversity like that early on in the game.”
Avery Starzecki added 50 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Ryan Becker finished with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Zacharias scored his first 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter when a key play then happened, according to LaBlanc.
Logan Gitzen had a perfectly placed kickoff, Preston Jackson forced the kickoff returner to fumble and Starzecki recovered.
Zacharias scored from six yards out a minute later, increasing the lead to 13-0.
Defensively, Cornell ran for 241 yards, but went 0-for-9 through the air.
“Defensive coordinator Richard Croes did a really nice job of preparing the boys on defense this week,” LaBlanc said. “This was the first time this year that we had seen a quarterback go mainly under center, running the triple option type offense. The boys bought into doing their respective jobs, which really showed in our overall performance defensively.”
Besides Zacharias’ nine tackles, Gitzen and Blake Curtis each had seven, while Starzecki and Becker each had six.
Clayton (3-0 overall) travels to Frederic (1-2 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
