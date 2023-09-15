The Clayton football team scored 55 points in the first half, highlighting its 61-19 win over Winter/Birchwood Sept. 8.
“They only had six subs on their sideline for the game, so we knew going into the second half our backups would be going against their varsity starters for the most part,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “It was nice to see our younger guys come in and hold their own for the most part against those more experienced players.”
Tannar Lewis was 9-for-11 for 151 yards and four touchdowns. Landon King and Dayne Mumm had two receiving touchdowns each.
The Bears ran for 352 yards and five touchdowns, thanks to King’s 83 yards and two touchdowns. Lewis ran for 72 yards. Braden Curtis, Logan Gitzen and Lincoln Grosskreutz had a touchdown each.
“We did a nice job of taking what the defense was giving us and keeping the defense guessing,” LaBlanc said. “We hadn’t had to pass this year very much, but I think on Friday we proved to everyone we will be a tough matchup this year because of our ability to both run and pass the ball effectively.”
Curtis, Jacob Flanigan, and Cain Casarez led the team in total tackles with five. Curtis had two interceptions, while Lewis finished with one.
“The boys aggressively flew around to the football all night,” LaBlanc continued. “We were able to get a few turnovers as well, which obviously helps any teams’ chances of winning on any particular night.”
Clayton is now 3-0 overall, while Winter/Birchwood fell to 0-3. The Bears travel to Shell Lake (3-0) 7 p.m., Sept. 15.
“They beat us 49-48 in overtime the first time we played them last year at home,” LaBlanc concluded. “We were also matched up against them in round one of the playoffs, but that time around we came away with the win. I can only imagine they will be fired up and ready for us to come to town on Friday hoping to avenge the postseason loss from a season ago.”
