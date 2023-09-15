2023-Clayton-Vs-BirchwoodWinter-FB-47-WEB.jpg

The Bears battle and win against Birchwood. Clayton players pictured are: Braden Curtis (23), Dayne Mumm (17), Cain Casarez (56) and Jake Flanigan (27).

 Contributed

The Clayton football team scored 55 points in the first half, highlighting its 61-19 win over Winter/Birchwood Sept. 8. 

“They only had six subs on their sideline for the game, so we knew going into the second half our backups would be going against their varsity starters for the most part,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “It was nice to see our younger guys come in and hold their own for the most part against those more experienced players.” 

