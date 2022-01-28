The Clayton girls basketball team posted two conference wins last week to improve to 6-2 in the conference and 10-6 overall.
The Bears outscored Lake Holcombe 24-14 in the second half to earn the 45-42 win Jan. 18.
Grace King led Clayton with 15 points, while Eden Siemsen and Anna Hoffman posted eight points each. Emily Lange scored six and Chloe Jackson tallied four.
Emma Lechleitner led three Lake Holcombe players in double figures with 14 points. Karly Kirkman and Brooke Lechleitner scored 12 points each. Brooke Lechleitner pulled down 13 rebounds.
Clayton ended the week with a 50-32 win over Bruce Jan. 20. No individual stats were found online before this issue of the Free Press went to press.
