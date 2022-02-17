The Clayton girls basketball team picked up its fourth win in its last six games as it defeated New Auburn 46-32 Feb. 8.
Grace King led the Bears with 19 points, while Eden Siemsen and Anna Hoffman posted eight points each. Emily Lange tallied five and Rhea Bodsberg added four.
Autumn Palmer led New Auburn with 13 points Aliya North and Morgan Berg added seven points each.
Clayton raced out to a 21-10 halftime lead and coasted in the second half.
Any chances of a win three days later against Clear Lake were going in the first half as the Warriors outscored Clayton 33-12 in the first half to win 66-36.
Maddie Rosen led three Warriors in double figures with 19 points. Lizzie Rosen added 13, while Kate Rosen tallied 11.
The Bears are now 7-5 and 12-9 overall.
Clayton seeded eighth in playoffs
The playoff seeding meeting was held over the weekend and the Bears earned the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Division 5 playoffs.
The Bears will host No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7 p.m., Feb. 22 in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 1 McDonell Catholic/No. 16 Prentice 7 p.m., Feb. 25.
The sectional semifinal is 7 p.m., March 3 in Colfax, while the sectional final is 7 p.m., March 5 in Amery.
The State Tournament is March 10-12 in Green Bay.
