In a game where both teams made plays after plays, the outcome of the Shell Lake vs. Clayton football game Sept. 16 came down to the last one.
In overtime, both teams scored a touchdown and Shell Lake kicked the extra point. Clayton went for the win on the two-point play and wasn’t able to convert, giving Shell Lake the 49-48 win.
“I was extremely proud to see how much fight our kids had in them during the course of the game,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc explained. “We were down 15 points at halftime, but the kids continued to battle the entire second half to tie the game late and force overtime. Many teams would have given up based on how the game had gone up to that point, but it speaks volumes about the kids of guys we have on our team this year. This group is a special bunch.”
The Bears couldn’t have done any more offensively to earn the win. Tannar Lewis finished 17-for-27 for 254 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 170 yards on the ground.
Overall, the Bears finished with 274 yards passing and 273 yards rushing.
“We did a nice job of mixing up the run plays and pass plays throughout the game, trying to keep Shell Lake on their toes,” LaBlanc continued.
Lewis’ top target was Landon King, who finished with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Josh Young caught five passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Avery Starzecki and Nick Luoma caught one touchdown each.
Starzecki had the lone touchdown on the ground. He finished with 92 yards rushing in addition to Lewis’ output.
Defensively was another story.
“It took us a while to settle into the game defensively,” LaBlanc said. “We had some guys early on trying to do too much, instead of just doing their own jobs. Once we made some adjustments, the boys were able to play much more soundly, which allowed us to get back into the game.”
LaBlanc also pointed to a couple of early mistakes which included fumbling the ball away on its first play of the game and on its second possession, the snap going over the punter’s head, leading to a turnover deep in their territory.
Shell Lake remained undefeated with the win, while Clayton is now 3-1. The Bears travel to Siren (4-0) 7 p.m. Friday.
“They will be another tough opponent for us, but I know our boys will be eager to get back onto the field in hopes of getting the loss from (Shell Lake) out of their minds.”
