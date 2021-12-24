The Clayton girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season, a 48-27 win over Cornell Dec. 16.
No individual stats were found online for both teams.
Clayton is now 5-3 overall.
Prairie Farm 70, Clayton 31
Prairie Farm outscored Clayton 39-14 in the first half to roll to the victory Dec. 14.
Marnie Kahl led Prairie Farm with 25 points, while Avery Hansen and Sydney Junkans added 16 each. Kahl pulled down eight rebounds and recorded five steals. Hansen finished with six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
No individual stats were found for Clayton online.
