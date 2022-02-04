The Clayton boys basketball team suffered a pair of losses last week.
Against Flambeau, the Bears fell 57-41 Jan. 25. No individual stats were found online before this issue of the Free Press went to press.
Three days later, Prairie Farm defeated Clayton 39-26. Clayton went into halftime with a four-point lead but was outscored 25-8 in the second half.
Jacob Rassbach scored 15 points to lead Prairie Farm, while Tyler Rassbach added 10.
Clayton is now 2-9 in the conference and 2-13 overall.
