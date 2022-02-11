The Clayton boys basketball team earned its third win of the year with a 45-41 victory over Birchwood Feb. 4.
The Bears improved to 3-10 in the conference and 3-14 overall. Birchwood fell to 3-10 and 4-14 overall.
In earlier action, Clayton fell 67-57 to Cornell Feb. 1.
Dylan Bowe led the winners with 32 points. Dawson Manson tossed in 13, while Blake Anders posted 11.
Colton Zacharias led three Clayton players in double figures with 17 points. Nick Luoma registered 15, while Josh Young had 12. Tannar Lewis scored seven and Landon King recorded six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.