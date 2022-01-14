The Clayton boys basketball team fell in two games last week.
Boyceville defeated the Bears 41-23 Jan. 4. The Bulldogs were aided by a 22-9 first half lead.
Simon Evenson led the Bulldogs with nine points. Nick Olson added seven.
Mason Bowell pulled down 11 rebounds while Grant Kaiser finished with nine.
No individual stats for Clayton were found online.
Three days later, Clayton traveled to New Auburn and lost 54-39. A one point game at halftime, the game turned in New Auburn’s favor in the second, as it outscored the Bears 34-20.
Ethan Lotts led New Auburn with a game-high 21 points, while Matt Elmhorst tossed in 14.
Colton Zacharias scored 12 points for Clayton.
The Bears are now 1-5 in conference action and 1-9 overall.
New Auburn improved to 5-1 and 5-3 overall.
