The Clayton/Turtle Lake baseball team lost two games last week.
On April 29, Plum City/Elmwood defeated Clayton/Turtle Lake 6-4. On the previous day, Luck/Frederic blanked C/TL 13-0.
Wyatt Jensen was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBI for Luck/Frederic. Ben Ones and Connor Svoboda had two hits each. Svoboda had four runs scored Ones had three RBI. Reese Eichten finished with three runs scored.
Clayton/Turtle Lake is now 2-2 overall.
