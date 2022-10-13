Mateo Cirelli had a career night for the Amery boys soccer team as it defeated St. Croix Central 5-0 Oct. 6.
Cirelli scored four goals, while Ryder Fern added the other goal. Fern also dished out two assists with Derrick Chute and Carter Sorenson adding the other ones.
“Our defense and midfield worked together to prevent attacks from reaching a dangerous point and transitioned to attack effectively,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “Our attack was able to connect passes to create dangerous opportunities, and our forwards were able to finish. Our midfield worked very well to transition us forward to the attack while also helping in defense.
“Chad Sarsland remained excellent in defense, with Danny Tylee helping to mitigate attacks in midfield, and Aylen Castorena-Gonzalez was as high-quality as ever.”
It was the third time this season Amery shutout an opponent. Sean Evenson stopped five Amery shots to ern the win.
“We look forward to continue being a team on the field,” Boyd continued. “Working together to play as well as we can as a group.”
Boyd also praised Central for its play.
“They fought hard the entire match; getting a second goal in the second half was hugely beneficial to our confidence in ourselves,” he said. “We still had to work but working as a unit instead of as individuals paid off dividends.”
Amery is now 5-4 in the conference and 6-7-1 overall.
Regis 3, Amery 0
The together effort and playing as a team Boyd referenced earlier wasn’t there against Regis Oct. 3.
“We struggled to string passes together and despite some good play from a few defenders, let in too many chances to keep a clean sheet,” he said. “Carter Sorenson had by far his best game in attack, as did Christopher Wiese, two freshmen who have played more and more as the season goes on. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to convert any of our chances in goals.”
Evenson had eight saves. The Warriors had nine shots, with only three of them on target.
“Regis’ second goal was a real gut-buster,” Boyd continued. “We’d had chances in the game and been unable to level the score. Their second took a fair amount of wind out of our sails.”
Health is a big question for Amery with the playoff looming.
“We need to get healthy,” Boyd concluded. “We got Marcus Bosley back, who then had to leave due to reinjuring his ankle. We have, at any given time, between one-fourth to one-third of our team either out hurt or nursing an injury, and that’s taken its toll.
“There are certainly on-field issues, and we look forward to fixing those, playing cohesively in transition and attack, for instance, but getting our full roster on the field would be a welcome change.”
