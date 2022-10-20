The Amery volleyball team fell in five games to St. Croix Central to close out its regular season Oct. 11.
It was Senior Night for the Warriors as they honored seniors Mia Brotzel, Megan Wolf and Emily Krahulec.
“Mia is our starting outside and six-rotation player,” Amery coach Lisa Markee said. “Megan is one of our starting right-side hitters and Emily is a defensive specialist.
“The seniors started the first set and the team worked together to win that first set. We fell in the next two sets but came back to win the fourth to push it to a fifth set match. We struggled in the fifth set to get started and weren’t able to pull off the win.”
Jadyn Werle led the offense with 12 kills followed by Kylie Burch’s 11. Brotzel and Kailey Nelson added five. Bailey Knapp recorded four service aces along with Brotzel’s three and Delaney Vold’s two.
Nelson tallied for blocks in addition to Werle’s two.
Lily Weisenbeck registered 28 set assists and a team-high 23 digs. Vold chipped in with 17, Brotzel finished with 16 and Werle contributed 13.
Amery finished the conference season 1-6 and 16-13 overall.
Cumberland Invite
The Warriors went 1-3 in the Cumberland Invite Oct. 8, earning its only win over Northwood, but losing to Cumberland, Northwestern, and Ladysmith.
“We were missing some of the spark we needed to get the day started,” Markee added. “It was our third Saturday tournament in a row, and it will be nice to get a little break in our schedule before tournaments start.”
In the four matches, Werle had a team-high 17 kills while Nelson posted 16. Burch finished with 12.
Weisenbeck finished with nine service aces. Nelson added five, while Brotzel and Vold recorded four each. Nelson posted five blocks and Burch chipped in with three.
Weisenbeck recorded 52 set assists and 18 digs. Vold had a team-high 36. Brotzel was second with 22 as Werle finished with 21.
