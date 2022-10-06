The St. Croix Central football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away and win 42-14 over Amery Sept. 30.
“The first half, we were able to put a couple drives together,” explained Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “In the second half, we were really stagnant on the offensive side and defensively, we just could not come up with the stop when we needed to.”
Sam Fischer scored five touchdowns for Central. He reached the end zone on two four-yard runs, a 57-yard reception from Caden Wester, a 41-yard run and a seven-yard run.
“We talk about it every week, the ups and downs of football games,” Humpal continued. “We had many of both through the first half of the game, but we had chances to take care of the football and take the football away that we were not capable of doing on Friday. Flip around a couple plays and who knows what the outcome would have been.”
Koy Hopke had 25 rushes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Wollan added 30 yards, while Kruse Yuhas finished with 24 yards.
Wollan completed two passes for 24 yards, with both going to Hopke.
Grant Cook and Hopke finished with nine total tackles, while Yuhas added eight. Seth Waalen and Tyler Meier added five.
“Once again, the atmosphere was great in the stadium on Friday night, always fun at Homecoming,” Humpal said. “SCC did an excellent job of putting our defense on our heels and kept leaning on us to blow open the game in the fourth quarter. I wasn’t expecting that to happen.”
SCC improved to 3-2 in the conference and 5-2 overall with the win. Amery is now 1-4 and 1-6 overall. The Warriors travel to Somerset (2-3, 3-4) 7 p.m. Friday.
“Somerset is playing real good football right now and will be a great challenge for us to see if we can get it back going late in the season,” Humpal concluded. “I know it is fun going into battle with these great young men and look forward to putting int the work every week to prepare for Friday nights.”
