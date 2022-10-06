FB

Preparing to keep the Panthers at bay are Jayden Lynk (5) and Nick Bedard (12).

Photo by Todd Ellefson

The St. Croix Central football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away and win 42-14 over Amery Sept. 30. 

“The first half, we were able to put a couple drives together,” explained Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “In the second half, we were really stagnant on the offensive side and defensively, we just could not come up with the stop when we needed to.” 

