Caleb and Connor Carlson had an undefeated week for the Amery boys tennis team.
The pair defeated River Falls’ Calvin Morrison and Carson Stacy 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles to claim Amery’s lone doubles win in the April 28 match.
River Falls ended up taking the overall match 5-2.
The Carlsons haven’t lost a match yet this season.
Amery’s lone single win came from Joseph Wentz, who won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles over Henry Whipkey.
“This was a good bounce back win after Tuesday’s loss to Regis,” Amery coach Levi Busse said.
Busse was also encouraged by performances such as Blake Anderson, who lost in three sets at No. 4 singles to Sam Majerus and Wyatt Ingham/Wyatt Graff, who also lost in three sets at No. 1 doubles to Alexander Koehn and Nolan Tody.
“Our team was able to work hard and be competitive at almost all flights,” Busse said. “The guys worked hard to battle through cold and windy conditions.
“Despite being a smaller school, we were able to stay competitive in almost all matches, both varsity and JV as well.”
Regis 4, Amery 3
Regis prevailed thanks to winning three out of the five three-set matches April 26.
“This is highly unusual for two teams to be so balanced across the board at every position,” Warriors coach Levi Busse said. “There were also multiple matches where the total number of games won didn’t dictate the winner of the full match.”
Russell Bagley defeated Zach Laber, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Blake Anderson posted a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4 singles over Alessio Komro. Caleb and Connor Carlson earned Amery’s lone doubles win, 6-3, 6-2 over Jaren Payne and Spencer Gehling at No. 3 doubles.
“It’s always exciting when the team match comes down to one individual match,” Busse said. “This time, it came down to J.C. Wentz at No. 1 singles, who played a grueling three-set match that lasted almost three hours in total. While J.C. couldn’t win, it cemented his standing as one of the top players in the conference since he was also playing against a state qualifier from last season. We are hoping for a rematch in the conference tournament.”
Alex Erickson posted a 6-3, 6-7 (7-6), 6-1 win over J.C. Wentz.
“We were competitive at every single flight,” Busse said. “Despite the cold conditions the boys were active and showed a significant amount of improvement over the previous week.”
