The Spring Valley football team showed why it’s one of the top teams in Division 6 against Clear Lake Friday.
The Cardinals scored at least 34 points for the sixth straight game and gave up less than 10 points for the sixth straight game.
The final result was its sixth straight win, 43-7 over Clear Lake.
Spring Valley (6-1 overall) finished with 388 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Seven Cardinals rushed between 43 and 70 yards. Connor Ducklow led the way with two touchdowns. Cade Stasiek, Brady Bednarek, Diego Schmitt and Tristan Neisinger accounted for the other ones.
Jackson Stein led the Cardinal defense with 10 total tackles. Neisinger and Walter Hollstadt added six each.
Clear Lake (2-5 overall) managed 122 yards rushing. Tyler Sunday was the leading rusher with 32 yards rushing. Cashton Henck added 31.
The Warriors’ only touchdown came in the fourth quarter as Jacob Burbach connected with Dominic Leintz on a nine-yard reception.
Clear Lake travels to Cadott (3-4 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
