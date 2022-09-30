Cardinal rushing attack too much for Clear Lake Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Sep 30, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spring Valley football team remained undefeated in the Dunn/St. Croix conference thanks to a 12-8 win over Clear Lake Sept. 23. Overall, the Cardinals finished with 53 rushes for 335 yards and two touchdowns, an average of over six yards per attempt. Cade Stasiek led the way with 17 rushes for 126 yards and both touchdowns. The first one was a four-yard run in the first quarter and the game-winner came from three yards out in the third quarter. Diego Schmitt added 124 yards rushing, while Tanner Dicus chipped in with 53. The Warriors' lone touchdown came in the second quarter as Jacob Burbach connected with Jordan Blanchard on a 10-yard reception. Between Burbach and Blanchard, they finished with 58 yards passing. Burbach was the leading rusher with 14 attempts for 50 yards. Spring Valley improved to 4-0 and 5-1 overall as Clear Lake fell to 0-4 and 2-4. The Warriors host Cadott (3-1, 5-1) 7 p.m. Friday. 