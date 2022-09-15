Bush shoots 62 for Amery at Ellsworth Country Club Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Sep 15, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taylor Bush carded a 62 for the Amery girls golf team Sept. 8 at the latest Middle Border Conference meet at the Ellsworth Country Club.Prescott won the team title with a 158. Altoona took second with a 180. St. Croix Central placed third with a 193. Prescott’s Rhi Stutz was medalist with a 37, edging teammate Ava Salay by a shot. Prescott’s Gabbi Matzek and Somerset’s Ava Pesha tied for third with a 40. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Schulte Author email Follow Jason Schulte Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 