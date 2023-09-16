Bush shoots 61 for Amery at Bristol Ridge By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taylor Bush carded a 61 for the Amery girls golf team Sept. 7 at Bristol Ridge Golf Club while Kennedy Miller added a 73. Prescott finished first in the team standings with a 178, followed by St. Croix Central’s 199. Altoona/Regis took third at 202. Gabbi Matzek of Prescott was medalist with a 40, defeating Altoona/Regis’ Karalyn Skinner by a shot. Somerset’s Ava Pesha and Prescott’s Layla Salay tied for third at 42 each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Deer Park’s two newest residents, expecting a third Hilltoppers edge Clear Lake in football Bush shoots 61 for Amery at Bristol Ridge Girls depth carries Amery runners to victory A new year is under way with new faces, but same mission for the Clayton School District Boys soccer fails to convert against Osceola Amery volleyball has perfect week Clayton remains unbeaten with win over Winter/Birchwood Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRick Van Blaricom will be Amery’s 21st MayorNiccums will serve as 2023 Fall Festival Grand MarshalsAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 22, 2023Amery Fall Festival begins ThursdayAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 29, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 5Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 12, 2023Carolyn Colleen AndersonDeer Park’s two newest residents, expecting a thirdOne step forward, two steps back for Amery football Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 17 Farm Toy Show Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17 Harvest Festival Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 18 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Sep 18, 2023 Sep 19 Group Crosswords Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 GriefShare Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Wed, Sep 20, 2023 Sep 21 Memory Cafe Thu, Sep 21, 2023 Latest News Deer Park’s two newest residents, expecting a third Hilltoppers edge Clear Lake in football Bush shoots 61 for Amery at Bristol Ridge Girls depth carries Amery runners to victory A new year is under way with new faces, but same mission for the Clayton School District Boys soccer fails to convert against Osceola Amery volleyball has perfect week Clayton remains unbeaten with win over Winter/Birchwood Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRick Van Blaricom will be Amery’s 21st MayorNiccums will serve as 2023 Fall Festival Grand MarshalsAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 22, 2023Amery Fall Festival begins ThursdayAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 29, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 5Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 12, 2023Carolyn Colleen AndersonDeer Park’s two newest residents, expecting a thirdOne step forward, two steps back for Amery football Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 17 Farm Toy Show Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17 Harvest Festival Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 18 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Sep 18, 2023 Sep 19 Group Crosswords Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 GriefShare Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Sep 19, 2023 Sep 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Wed, Sep 20, 2023 Sep 21 Memory Cafe Thu, Sep 21, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +11 News Talents galore at the Miss Amery Talent Show Aug 31, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Music on the River sees epic success April Ziemer Aug 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +10 News Friday night fun in the 54001 Jul 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Deer Park and Wanderoos celebrate Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +7 News Ice Cream Social is a hot success! Jul 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Clear Lake Heritage Days brings sun and smiles Jun 29, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Clayton Cheese Days kicks off summer Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Oh what a weekend in Amery! Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.