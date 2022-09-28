Bush shoots 57 at Somerset Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taylor Bush shot a 57 for the Amery girls golf team at the final Middle Border Conference regular season meet Sept. 22 at Bristol Ridge Golf Club in Somerset. Prescott shot a 170 to take the team title as Altoona was second at 183. Osceola finished third at 212. Ava Salay of Prescott earned medalist honors with a 387. Altoona’s Karalyn Skinner took second at 41, defeating Prescott’s Rhi Stutz by a shot.MBC Meet at Pheasant Hills Taylor Bush led the Warriors with a 58 at the Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 19 at Pheasant Hills. Prescott cruised to the first-place title with a 170. Altoona was second with a 183, followed by SCC's 199. Ava Salay of Prescott earned medalist honors with a 34, defeating Somerset's Ava Pesha by four shots. Prescott's Rhi Stutz was third at 43. 