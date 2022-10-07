Amery’s Taylor Bush posted a 106 during the WIAA Girls Golf Regional Sept. 28 at Pheasant Hills in Hammond.
Defending state champion Prescott was the regional champion with a 330. The Cardinals will be joined in the sectional meet by Altoona, Somerset and St. Croix Central.
Somerset’s Ava Pesha was the regional champion with a 74, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. Colfax/Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug took third at 77.
The top four individual scores not from the top four teams also qualified for the sectional meet. Besides Kongshaug, the other four are Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee and Osceola’s Natalee Bjornstad, who both shot a 98 and Ellsworth’s Lexi Marks, who finished with a 99.
Bush will return next year.
MBC Championship at Clifton Hollow
Bush shot a 113 at the conference championship at Clifton Hollow Golf Club Sept. 26.
Salay earned medalist honors with a 70, followed by Pesha, who tallied a 79. Prescott’s Rhi Stutz carded an 85 to take third.
Prescott was the conference champion with a 327 as Altoona was second with 374 and St. Croix Central took third with 392. The Cardinals were the overall champion.
The all-conference team was also announced. Salay earned medalist honors in seven of the nine meets this year as she cruised to player of the year honors. Other first team members were Stutz, Pesha, Prescott’s Jeanne Rohl and Altoona’s Elli Anderson. Second team members were Altoona’s Lydia Jensen and Karalyn Skinner along with Prescott’s Maddie Reiter and Gabbi Matzek along with Ellsworth’s Kayley Bayer. Earning honorable mentions were Altoona’s Lauren Anderson, Prescott’s Maddie Rundquist, SCC’s Izzy Sabelko and Addison Kofal along with Somerset’s Mandy Baillargeon.
