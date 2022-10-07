Bush

Taylor Bush

Amery’s Taylor Bush posted a 106 during the WIAA Girls Golf Regional Sept. 28 at Pheasant Hills in Hammond.

Defending state champion Prescott was the regional champion with a 330. The Cardinals will be joined in the sectional meet by Altoona, Somerset and St. Croix Central. 

