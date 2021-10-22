Both the Boyceville and Clear Lake football team didn’t complete a pass Friday in their match-up.
The difference came in the ground game. Boyceville ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Clear Lake finished with 84 yards rushing. The end result was a 29-0 Boyceville win.
Nick Olson finished with 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Boyceville (5-2 Dunn/St., Croix, 7-2 overall). Sebastian Nielson finished with 63. Tyler Dormanen added 44 and the final rushing touchdown. The Bulldog defense sacked Clear Lake quarterback Jacob Burbach four times.
Tyler Sunday led Clear Lake (1-6, 2-7) overall with 84 yards rushing.
