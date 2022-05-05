Raina Bryan scored the Amery girls soccer team lone goal against St. Croix Central April 29.
It was the only goal in the game as the Warriors prevailed 1-0.
“Raina Bryan finished off a great chance with an assist from Cassie Nicholas; she was awarded her second consecutive game ball as a result,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Cassie worked hard up front all game, finding runs behind the defense and working to challenge SCC’s back line.
“Ashley Benysek was a monster in midfield, contributing to both sides of the ball and delivering some deadly corner kicks; we were unfortunate not to score from any.”
Boyd also had praise for Central, who is only in its second year as a program.
“They worked hard and well to defend as a unit and transitioned smoothly to attack,” he said. “We had to work hard to keep them out of our area. Haylee Witt made her first start for us and did spectacularly in midfield. Overall, both teams played well, and it was a tight affair.”
Kaylee Yzermans earned her first shutout of the season as the Warriors improved to 2-3 on the season.
“The whole team defended marvelously as the game wound down and SCC pushed harder for an equalizer,” Boyd said. “I’m incredibly proud of how hard this team works and how well they work together.”
B-W 4, Amery 0
A lack of opportunities doomed the Warriors in the April 26 matchup against B-W.
“It was a really, tough physical game,” Boyd said. “We did a good job for the first hour of shutting down Baldwin’s attack while struggling to create quality chances of our own.”
Boyd highlighted Raina Bryan’s play.
“She really stepped up in this game, working hard all over the field and showing why she’s a captain,” he said.
He also noted three players leave the field due to injuries.
“The biggest surprise was the physicality,” Boyd said. “We were very lucky that none of the injuries were permanent or kept players off the field for longer than 24 hours.
“Ultimately, Baldwin was able to find the back of the net, but we did well fight hard and play our game for the whole 80 minutes.”
