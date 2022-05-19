The Amery boys tennis team posted two wins in its triangular beating Osceola by scores of 5-2 and Ashland 6-1 May 14.
Against Osceola, two singles matches went to three sets with Amery winning both. Spencer Albee defeated Gavin Almlie 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 1 singles and Lucas Carr won 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 4 singles.
“Since this was our second time playing Osceola, it provided an opportunity to switch up the lineup a bit and allow us to try different players at different positions,” Amery coach Levi Busse said. “We were still able to come away with a 5-2 victory so that speaks to the depth of this year’s team and the progress they have made.”
Joseph Wentz and Russell Bagley defeated Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Lane Anderson and Sean Evenson posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Wyatt Ingham recorded a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jalmar Valbuena at No. 3 singles.
“Wyatt Ingham was able to win his first match of the year at singles despite playing doubles all year,” Busse said. “The No. 3 doubles team of Sean Evenson and Lane Andersen were dominant in their first ever varsity opportunity. Spencer Albee played above his normal position and was able to capture a victory at No. 1 singles, further showing his ability and growth over the season.”
Against Ashland, the Warriors cruised to the singles matches as Ashland had to forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Wentz won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles over Harry Diesberg, Albee beat Ben Snyder 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Bagley defeated Gage Kabasa 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Lucas Carr and Ryan Hanson beat Danny Kelly and Stasz Kaszuba 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Caleb and Connor Carlson won 6-0, 6-0 over Benji McPherson and Steven Snedecker.
“The guys were pretty fired up after the success they had against Osceola,” Busse said. “Going back to our original lineup helped showcase the strength and depth of our team.
“JC Wentz put together another win that showed why he is one of the best in the conference and has the potential to make a run in postseason play.
New Richmond 6, Amery 1
Joseph Wentz’s three set win over Thomas Smallidge at No. 1 singles was the only win for the Warriors in the May 12 match. The scores were 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.
“He battled the entire time and was able to pull out the victory in a thrilling 10-8 set tiebreak,” Busse said. “We came out a little flat in most matches and fell behind early. They’re really good across the board so that made it tough to be competitive from a team standpoint.”
The rest of the six matches didn’t go to a third set. Caleb and Connor Carlson at No. 3 doubles did lose 6-0, 7-5 to Noah Henning and Gage Fox.
“New Richmond was as good as advertised,” Busse said. “They have a deep team, and it was evident in almost every match. I was pleased that we were able to be competitive on the junior varsity level and even capture a few wins.”
Amery 7, Ellsworth 0
The Panthers only fielded four singles players, so they had to forfeit all three doubles matches in the May 9 dual.
“The singles players have been steadily improving throughout the season and showcased their strengths in this match,” Busse said.
Joseph Wentz defeated Lander Levers 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Those were the same scores Russell Bagley defeated Aaron Windsor at No. 2 singles.
Spencer Albee won 6-0, 6-1 over Aiden Kelly at No. 3 singles and Blake Anderson beat Carter Price 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
“All four singles players made few unforced errors and forced their opponents into tough situations,” Busse said.
